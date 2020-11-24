The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.57. 134,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,773. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

