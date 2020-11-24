The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.84. 141,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,773. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.15 and its 200 day moving average is $265.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

