The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

