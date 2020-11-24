The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $138.57. 440,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,811. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.19.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

