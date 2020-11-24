The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $192,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 98,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $48,258,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $738.47. 11,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.03. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

