The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

