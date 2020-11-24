The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

