TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TDPAY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

