Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $121.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TT traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $147.74. 27,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,250. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

