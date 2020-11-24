U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.03.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 406,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

