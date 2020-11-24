U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,021. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.