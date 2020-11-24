United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.44.

URI opened at $226.31 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

