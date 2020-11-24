UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of UnitedHealth Group worth $833,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $309.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.