ValuEngine Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.90. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

