ValuEngine Upgrades Emerald (NYSE:EEX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

EEX opened at $4.39 on Friday. Emerald has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

