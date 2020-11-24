Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 309,570 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 4.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.82% of CVS Health worth $630,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 234,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

