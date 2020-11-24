Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $921.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Mastercard worth $921,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.91. 97,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

