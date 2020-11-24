Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 11.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,718,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,755.40. 37,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,633.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

