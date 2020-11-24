Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 179,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.35% of Philip Morris International worth $404,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 174,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

