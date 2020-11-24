Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,768,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 94,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 524,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

