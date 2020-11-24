Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 187,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 372,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 551,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,811,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

