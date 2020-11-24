Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134,226 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $3,138,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 806.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. 298,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,569. The stock has a market cap of $404.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

