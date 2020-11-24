Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 17,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 217,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,430,000 after buying an additional 134,226 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,290,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,257,892,000 after acquiring an additional 282,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.88. The company had a trading volume of 406,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,569. The stock has a market cap of $404.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

