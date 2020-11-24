Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,213,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,677,911 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Visa worth $5,041,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.40. 352,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

