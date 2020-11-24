W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.14.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $414.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.86. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $424.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.