Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) (ASX:WHF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$4.46.

In other news, insider Mark Beardow 31,095 shares of Whitefield Limited (WHF.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

