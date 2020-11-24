Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE WSM opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

