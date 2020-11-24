Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $144.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $112.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

