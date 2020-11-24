Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

