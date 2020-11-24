WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.91.

NYSE:WPX opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 159.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 171.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

