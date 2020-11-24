X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

XYF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

