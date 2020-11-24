Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,289,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,040,982 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.32% of Yandex worth $279,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 173,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

