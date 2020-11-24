Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

