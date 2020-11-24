Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

NYSE USB traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 397,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,021. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

