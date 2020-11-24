Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,248,746 shares of company stock valued at $147,944,999 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $225,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $4,165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC traded up $6.12 on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. 82,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

