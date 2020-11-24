Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TWOU traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,999. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth $813,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after buying an additional 404,989 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $1,380,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

