Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.39) and the highest is ($2.88). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,205.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($37.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($35.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.64) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,090. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.