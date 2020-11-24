Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.74. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

