Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $159.00. 17,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $161.32.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.