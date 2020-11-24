Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.56. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power chips, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in the United States, China, France, and internationally. The company operates through Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.