Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

