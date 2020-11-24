Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

