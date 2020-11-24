Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.32% of Zoetis worth $1,040,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.14. 78,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,652. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $16,913,614. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

