ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZTNO opened at $0.16 on Friday. ZOOM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

ZOOM Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

