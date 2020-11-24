ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ZTNO opened at $0.16 on Friday. ZOOM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
ZOOM Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Perform
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ZOOM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOOM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.