-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

