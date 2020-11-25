-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,403. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

