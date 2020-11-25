$1.06 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. 10,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

