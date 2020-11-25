$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

