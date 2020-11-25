1,173 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.64. 28,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,064. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

