12,586 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,240,000 after buying an additional 1,379,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after buying an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,842,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after buying an additional 372,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 662,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 15,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,214. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.